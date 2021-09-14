CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOElbs00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 66,841 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,145 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Shreveport-Bossier City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, De Soto Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,386 infections in De Soto Parish, or 16,116 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does De Soto Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Shreveport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 367 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in De Soto Parish, compared to 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 De Soto Parish, LA 16,116 4,386 367 100
2 Bossier Parish, LA 15,875 20,023 281 354
3 Webster Parish, LA 15,051 5,965 333 132
4 Caddo Parish, LA 14,683 36,467 347 862

