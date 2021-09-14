CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Billings, MT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOEkj900 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 22,179 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,117 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Billings is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yellowstone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,076 infections in Yellowstone County, or 13,355 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Yellowstone County than they are across all of the Billings area, however. There have been a total of 189 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yellowstone County, in line with 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Billings metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yellowstone County, MT 13,355 21,076 189 299
2 Carbon County, MT 9,881 1,042 180 19
3 Golden Valley County, MT 8,425 61 276 2

Comments / 0

 

