CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

This is the County in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOEh4y00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 47,451 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,936 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Green Bay is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Oconto County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,701 infections in Oconto County, or 15,180 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Oconto County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Green Bay area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 200 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Oconto County, compared to 135 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Green Bay metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Oconto County, WI 15,180 5,701 200 75
2 Brown County, WI 14,935 38,800 121 314
3 Kewaunee County, WI 14,489 2,950 192 39

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Delta, WI
Green Bay, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Wi
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: How Cases in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 1,026,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 21, bringing the total count to more than 41.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 669,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: How Cases in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 1,026,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 21, bringing the total count to more than 41.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 669,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

53K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy