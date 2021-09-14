This is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,024,498 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,121 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,780 infections in Kaufman County, or 17,475 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 270 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 169 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Kaufman County, TX
|17,475
|20,780
|270
|321
|2
|Ellis County, TX
|16,959
|28,633
|215
|363
|3
|Rockwall County, TX
|16,159
|15,132
|191
|179
|4
|Parker County, TX
|15,800
|20,509
|177
|230
|5
|Tarrant County, TX
|15,629
|315,696
|195
|3,942
|6
|Somervell County, TX
|15,144
|1,324
|194
|17
|7
|Wise County, TX
|15,051
|9,729
|231
|149
|8
|Hood County, TX
|15,033
|8,554
|276
|157
|9
|Johnson County, TX
|14,754
|24,119
|261
|427
|10
|Dallas County, TX
|14,054
|363,512
|173
|4,475
|11
|Collin County, TX
|12,209
|115,292
|98
|923
|12
|Denton County, TX
|11,424
|92,195
|105
|849
|13
|Hunt County, TX
|9,791
|9,023
|226
|208
Comments / 2