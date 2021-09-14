CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOEfJW00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,024,498 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,121 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,780 infections in Kaufman County, or 17,475 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 270 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 169 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Kaufman County, TX 17,475 20,780 270 321
2 Ellis County, TX 16,959 28,633 215 363
3 Rockwall County, TX 16,159 15,132 191 179
4 Parker County, TX 15,800 20,509 177 230
5 Tarrant County, TX 15,629 315,696 195 3,942
6 Somervell County, TX 15,144 1,324 194 17
7 Wise County, TX 15,051 9,729 231 149
8 Hood County, TX 15,033 8,554 276 157
9 Johnson County, TX 14,754 24,119 261 427
10 Dallas County, TX 14,054 363,512 173 4,475
11 Collin County, TX 12,209 115,292 98 923
12 Denton County, TX 11,424 92,195 105 849
13 Hunt County, TX 9,791 9,023 226 208

