Lafayette, LA

This is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOEatt00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 75,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,344 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Iberia Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,760 infections in Iberia Parish, or 16,178 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Iberia Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 279 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Iberia Parish, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Iberia Parish, LA 16,178 11,760 279 203
2 Vermilion Parish, LA 15,763 9,437 271 162
3 Acadia Parish, LA 15,661 9,799 368 230
4 Lafayette Parish, LA 15,062 36,162 153 368
5 St. Martin Parish, LA 14,639 7,869 268 144

