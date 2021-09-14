This is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 75,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,344 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Iberia Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,760 infections in Iberia Parish, or 16,178 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Iberia Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 279 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Iberia Parish, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Iberia Parish, LA
|16,178
|11,760
|279
|203
|2
|Vermilion Parish, LA
|15,763
|9,437
|271
|162
|3
|Acadia Parish, LA
|15,661
|9,799
|368
|230
|4
|Lafayette Parish, LA
|15,062
|36,162
|153
|368
|5
|St. Martin Parish, LA
|14,639
|7,869
|268
|144
