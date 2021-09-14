CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOEXCa00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 67,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,255 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lexington-Fayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,661 infections in Fayette County, or 14,012 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Fayette County than they are across all of the Lexington area, however. There have been a total of 107 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, in line with 105 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fayette County, KY 14,012 44,661 107 340
2 Bourbon County, KY 12,426 2,503 104 21
3 Scott County, KY 12,389 6,630 69 37
4 Jessamine County, KY 12,117 6,352 151 79
5 Clark County, KY 11,627 4,171 89 32
6 Woodford County, KY 10,948 2,857 88 23

