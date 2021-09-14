This is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 93,744 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,679 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Dayton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,725 infections in Miami County, or 12,142 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dayton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 227 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami County, compared to 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).