Schoolcraft County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds around 25 mph tonight and Thursday. Waves 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
ENVIRONMENT
Schoolcraft County, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.4 0.5 0.4 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.4 0.5 0.1 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.2 0.3 0.5 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 1-2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.5 0.8 0.6 4 NONE 24/10 PM 3.8 0.1 0.6 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.4 0.7 0.6 3 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Alger; Marquette BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Marquette and Alger Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Alger County: The Au Train River mouth at Au Train, the exposed regions of Grand Marais Harbor, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. For Marquette County: Middle Bay north of Presque Isle and at Little Presque Isle.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large and battering waves of 12 to 16 feet are expected tonight into Thursday. Waves of this magnitude, combined with above average lake levels will result in potentially significant shoreline erosion, extremely dangerous conditions near the lakefront, as well as lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, through 7 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Swimming conditions will be life threatening.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds and high waves will continue to produce hazardous conditions on piers, breakwaters and unprotected shoreline so caution is still advised until the winds and waves subside. Winds and waves of this magnitude produce moderate to severe beach erosion. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, significant beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph tonight and Thursday. Wave heights 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, until 3 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Significant erosion of beaches and dunes, inundation of low-lying areas along the lakeshore and in river mouths, and road closures are possible. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.5 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.3 0.4 0.6 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 1-2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.7 0.0 0.2 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.6 0.9 0.7 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Cuyahoga County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Cheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Cheboygan County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI

