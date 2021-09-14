CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Greinke back, Vladdy & daddy, Brewers pitch in

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1upN_0bvODXAN00
Astros Rangers Baseball Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

___

ZACK IS BACK

Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke makes his first start since testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Greinke (11-5, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to pitch at Texas, the same team he lost to on the road in his last start 16 days earlier.

The 37-year-old Greinke gave up nine hits and six runs in four innings at Texas on Aug. 29, two days before he was put on the COVID-19 injured list while the Astros were in Seattle.

Greinke had also lost his previous start against Kansas City, marking the only time in his 27 starts this season he has dropped consecutive games. AL West-leading Houston has lost five of his past six starts overall.

BIG BIRDS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the power-packed Blue Jays are averaging 13 runs per game while winning four straight over the past three days. They’ll take on AL East-leading Tampa Bay again after outhitting the Rays 17-2 in an 8-1 rout Monday night that gave Toronto a 12-1 record in September.

Guerrero socked his major league-leading 45th home run, moving one ahead of Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Guerrero also surpassed the season high set by his Hall of Fame father with Montreal in 2000.

Toronto sits atop a tightly contested AL wild-card race and leads the majors with 232 home runs.

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Kenley Jansen and the Los Angeles Dodgers can clinch their ninth consecutive playoff appearance with a win at home over last-place Arizona and losses by two of the following teams: Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego.

The defending World Series champions are 2 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West. The rival Giants (94-50) became the first team to secure a 2021 postseason berth by beating San Diego 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. They'll try to make it nine in a row when Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.33 ERA) faces Jake Arrieta (5-12, 7.04) and the struggling Padres.

LEG WORK

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA), pushed back because of left hamstring tightness, is set to start on six days’ rest at Baltimore.

Cole will have a new shortstop behind him, too, after New York moved error-prone Gleyber Torres to second base Monday. Torres will spend the rest of the season at second, manager Aaron Boone said.

DJ LeMahieu switched from second to third, and Tyler Wade played shortstop during Monday’s comeback win over Minnesota. Boone said Gio Urshela will move from third and likely become the regular shortstop starting Tuesday night against the major league-worst Orioles.

Andrew Velazquez, a shortstop optioned Sunday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, could be recalled when eligible.

Torres, 24, was primarily a second baseman during his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2018 and 2019. He filled in at shortstop when Didi Gregorius got hurt and was moved there for 2020 after Gregorius left as a free agent to sign with Philadelphia.

Torres made nine errors last year and has 18 this season, second-most in the American League behind Toronto’s Bo Bichette (24).

New York has lost 12 of 16 following a 13-game winning streak and is in a tight race with AL East rivals Toronto and Boston for the league’s two wild cards.

HERE'S THE PITCH

Closing in on the NL Central title, Milwaukee tries to extend its run of dominant pitching when Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.69 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series in Detroit.

Eric Lauer held Cleveland hitless into the sixth inning Sunday in an 11-1 victory — a day after Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and closer Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season. Milwaukee allowed only seven hits in a three-game sweep of the Indians.

Off on Monday, the Brewers have won five in a row overall and their magic number is five for clinching the division crown.

PROGRESS REPORT

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber (strained right shoulder) is slated to throw 40-45 pitches on a minor league rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since June 13.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Brewers: Eric Lauer’s Surge Fueled by Pitch Arsenal Change

Eric Lauer may be an unsung hero of the rotation. After a rough first month and a half, punctuated by a brutal tweet from Ken Rosenthal, Lauer has been able to turn it around since becoming a member of the Brewers rotation on June 27th. In that time, Eric Lauer...
MLB
doorcountydailynews.com

Brewers open up back-to-back with Tigers

The Milwaukee Brewers will come back to the ballpark after a Monday off to play a two game road series with the Detroit Tigers. The first game begins at 5:40 PM on Tuesday and Freddy Peralta is expected to get the start for Milwaukee. Game two will be on Wednesday and will start at 12:10 PM. The Brewers will then get Thursday to rest up before a home series with the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers enter Tuesday’s game with an 89-55 record.
MLB
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Lauer and His New Pitch

Eric Lauer has become the unheralded member of the Milwaukee Brewers rotation. Acquired in a deal that was scrutinized by many, Lauer has flourished over a substantial stretch of time and has become an integral part to the Brewers’ successful season. After a rough start to the season, Lauer has...
MLB
madison

Offense pulling its weight in support of Brewers' shutdown pitching staff

MILWAUKEE — The “Fire Andy Haines” crowd has been awfully quiet these days. Just a few months ago, nobody drew the ire of Milwaukee Brewers fans and social media observers more than Haines, now in his third season as hitting coach. Haines’ wrongdoing was a lineup that slumped out of...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Chippewa Herald

Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader combine to pitch a no-hitter as Brewers blank Indians

CLEVELAND — In a sometimes sticky season, Corbin Burnes got a grip on history. Milwaukee's ace combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball's record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Saturday night.
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros take Jacob Wilson off 40-man roster to make room for Zack Greinke

ARLINGTON — Infielder Jacob Wilson cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Astros’ 40-man roster on Monday, clearing a spot for Zack Greinke’s scheduled return on Tuesday. Wilson will remain in the Astros’ organization, just not as a member of its 40-man roster. Because he’s been on the COVID-19 related...
MLB
Post-Crescent

Brewers starter Brett Anderson is almost ready to pitch again

Milwaukee Brewers starter Brett Anderson had his most extensive bullpen session since going on the 10-day injured list Sept. 2 with a bruised left shoulder. Pitching the previous night in San Francisco, Anderson took a line drive off the shoulder and went on the IL the next day. “He threw...
MLB
La Crosse Tribune

Wong's two-way play leads Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ investment in Kolten Wong is paying off handsomely. The two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman, who signed a two-year, $18 million contract with Milwaukee after the St. Louis Cardinals declined his $12.5 million option for 2021, has been as good as advertised on defense. In 101 games, Wong has been charged with just two errors on 355 chances for a career-best .994 fielding percentage.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Central Illinois Proud

Astros turn to Zack Greinke in series finale vs. D-backs

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. got off to the type of start that seemed to trend toward the bullpen having an easy game Saturday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. But after needing just nine pitches to complete the top of the first inning and 10 to strike out the...
MLB
Daily Herald

Cubs loss leads to Brewers clinching their spot

MILWAUKEE -- Manny Pina homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Vladdy Daddy#Al West Leading#Blue Jays#Angels#Hall Of Fame#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Giants#Era#Padres#Yankees#Orioles#American League#Nl Central#Indians#Progress Report#Triple A Columbus#Ap
FanSided

Chicago Cubs winning Craig Kimbrel trade because of Tony La Russa

We’re coming up on a month now since we sat back in horror and watched Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs front office embark on a foundation-shaking fire sale at the trade deadline. It’s been a depressing time to say the least, as we’ve watched the Cubs win just four...
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
54K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy