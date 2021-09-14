CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rainfall helps firefighters control southern Spain's inferno

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpeXG_0bvODUWC00
APTOPIX Spain Wildfire A seaplane flies over a wildfire near the town of Jubrique, in Malaga province, Spain, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Firefighting crews in southern Spain are looking at the sky for much-needed rainfall they hope can help extinguish a stubborn mega-fire that has ravaged 7,400 hectares (18,300 acres) in five days and displaced just under 3,000 people from their homes. Authorities are describing the blaze in Sierra Bermeja, a mountain range in the Malaga province, as a sixth-generation fire of the extreme kind brought by the shifting climate on the planet. (AP Photo/Pedro Armestre) (Pedro Armestre)

MADRID — (AP) — Authorities in southern Spain say that rain has helped to bring under control a major wildfire that ravaged 7,800 hectares (19,200 acres) of land despite more than five days of intense firefighting work by land and air.

Juan Manuel Moreno, the president of the Andalusia region, said in a tweet early on Tuesday that “the rain that has been falling for some hours has been the best ally of the intense and admirable work of the crews.”

But he said that the blaze in Sierra Bermeja, a mountain range close to the tourist-magnet Costa del Sol, is not over and that work to completely extinguish the flames is complex.

Authorities say they have reasons to believe arson is behind the fire, which started in various hotspots late on Wednesday in an area that environmentalists say harbored a unique ecosystem. Spain's prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation.

The virulence of the fire, fanned by high temperatures and strong winds, surprised authorities, with a veteran forestry technician describing it as a “hungry monster” that reacted despite hundreds of firefighters, soldiers and dozens of air-dropping aircraft deployed to the area.

A 44-year-old firefighter died Thursday while trying to extinguish the blaze.

Around 2,600 residents have been evacuated, but most of them had returned to their homes by Tuesday morning, said the regional fire extinguishing service, Plan Infoca.

Experts with the agency have said that the Sierra Bermeja wildfire will set a precedent as the first mega-fire that Spain suffers as a result of a warming planet and the progressive abandonment of rural areas.

Official data show that wildfires are getting bigger in Spain. In the first eight months of 2021, they consumed more forest land — 75,000 hectares or 186,000 acres — than the average during the past decade.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Firefighters advance on blaze that shut Southern California highway

CASTAIC — Firefighters were making progress on a wildfire that jumped across a Southern California freeway and spread across dry hillsides while a new blaze forced residents of a Northern California community to evacuate. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. Pushed by 10-15mph...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Firefighters#Andalusia#Inferno#Ap#Sierra Bermeja#The Associated Press
trust.org

Wildfire raging in Spain forces more than 900 to flee, a firefighter dies

More than 300 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, which has yet to be brought under control. (Adds death of a firefighter, updates number of evacuated people) ESTEPONA, Spain, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of more than 900 people from around the southern Spanish resort of Estepona, local authorities said on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

Crews in southern Spain face 'complex' wildfire for 5th day

MADRID — (AP) — Firefighting crews near southern Spain's Costa del Sol were hoping for much-needed rainfall Monday to help them extinguish a major wildfire that has ravaged 7,700 hectares (19,000 acres) in five days and forced the evacuations of 2,600 people. Authorities are describing the blaze in Sierra Bermeja,...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Rain Helps Fight Against 'Monster' Fire In Spain

Light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling on Monday to battle a "monster" wildfire in Spain that has killed a firefighter and forced roughly 2,600 people from their homes. About 500 firefighters and 51 water-dropping planes have been tackling the blaze, which officials believe was started deliberately last...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Rain Helps Reduce Intensity of Massive Wildfire That Killed a Firefighter in Spain

Light rain in Spain gave firefighters combating the "monster" wildfire on Monday some breathing space. This fire has killed one firefighter, forcing approximately 2,600 residents from their homes. The Monster Wildfire. The regional government said about 51 water-dropping planes and 500 firefighters have been making effort to stop the fire,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
watchers.news

Very bright fireball over southern Spain, meteorites likely

A very bright fireball was recorded over southern Spain at 20:25 UTC on September 15, 2021, with parts of it likely surviving the entry. The event lasted about 8 seconds and was seen by a wide number of people across the country. The high temperature reached during its atmospheric entry...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Lava Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands During Eruption (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption on Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Winds Blowing Smoke From Sequoia And Kings National Park Wildfire Into Southern California

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Smell that? The all-too-familiar, dreaded odor of brush fire smoke is in the air, but the source is coming wildfires burning in Northern California, hundreds of miles away. The Ventura County Fire Department sent out a tweet Monday morning to let people know that a northwest breeze is pushing smoke from fires in Northern California. “Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds,” the fire department tweeted. Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds.There is a north west breeze...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CNN

Thousands evacuated as volcano erupts on Spain's La Palma island

Madrid (CNN) — The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expel molten lava and ash after erupting on Sunday and is likely to do so for days, the president of the Canary Islands regional government warned Monday. Angel Victor Torres added in a post on...
EUROPE
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
Pioneer Press

Recent rainfall helps to ease drought conditions in Minnesota

The drought continues to loosen its grip on the southern two-thirds of Minnesota as rain has returned to the forecast recently. The newest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows southern Minnesota improving compared to a week earlier. The region is now in just “moderate drought” or listed as only “abnormally...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
54K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy