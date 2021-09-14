CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Great British Bake Off 2021: this year’s contestants – ranked!

By Stuart Heritage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHcsL_0bvODJ3R00

A new series of The Great British Bake Off is upon us. In just one week, 12 contestants will enter a big tent and be judged on their ability to create a wide variety of impractical food on demand. It must be daunting for them, but not as daunting as this – I am about to rank The Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants purely on the state of their biographies. Come back in a few weeks and you’ll see how right I was about all these people.

12. Chigs, 40, Leicestershire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5oPv_0bvODJ3R00

This might not be fair, but I have already taken against Chigs. Why? Because he says he only started baking during lockdown. He took it up on a whim, then immediately found a place on The Great British Bake Off. Do you know what I did during lockdown, Chigs? Do you? I went bald, put on loads of weight and just felt really sad all the time. Honestly, the absolute cheek of you.

11. Giuseppe, 45, Bristol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFhZf_0bvODJ3R00

Here’s why I am worried about Giuseppe. His father was a professional chef and I’m terrified he entered Bake Off as part of some ongoing paternal psychodrama. I’m assuming he has for ever lived in the shadow of his domineering father and that his participation on Bake Off is down to a pathological need to receive the emotional validation he never felt as a child. Also, he says the only confectionery he wants his children to eat is his homemade stuff. The cycle continues.

10. Maggie, 70, Dorset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26INWM_0bvODJ3R00

A retired midwife, Maggie sounds almost unimaginably active. She canoes and sails and likes to set off on adventures in her camper van. However, she does state that, if she were a showstopper, she would be a “modern sculpture of a woman holding a baby”. Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but it does sound a little like she is advocating the eating of children. Potentially a monster!

9. Lizzie, 28, Liverpool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hV4hw_0bvODJ3R00

Lizzie is, by her own admission, a frantic and messy person. But she is also studying for a criminology degree, which makes me believe that she is less a human being and more the cliched lead character of an as yet unmade ITV3 detective drama. As such, I don’t think she’ll be very good at baking.

8. Jairzeno, 51, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGMWC_0bvODJ3R00

Trinidad-born Jairzeno claims that “baking is like breathing”, which gives me tremendous anxiety about the sensation of suffocating in flour. More worrying, though, is Jairzeno’s stated claim that one of his hobbies is going for walks with his partner, looking for shapes in nature that can inspire his next bake. Will everything he cooks on Bake Off look like a dog poo?

7. George, 34, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzQAD_0bvODJ3R00

George seems like a very sweet man and is the only contestant this year to own a miniature zoo, so it pains me to point out that he has mid-table mediocrity written all over him. He describes his baking style as “shabby chic”, which sounds like it might be code for “desperately unhygienic”. He answered the Q&A question: “You are a showstopper – what would you be and why?” with a terrified: “I have no idea.” Just say you’re ice-cream or something, George. It isn’t difficult.

6. Tom, 28, Kent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIqEW_0bvODJ3R00

Another of the questions asked of the contestants on the Bake Off press release is: “If you had to make a selfie biscuit of yourself, what would it look like and why?” Tom says he would make a biscuit based on the time he went camping on a clifftop with his sister, when a storm hit and his tent blew out to sea. Tom is an agent of chaos and should not be treated lightly.

5. Freya, 19, North Yorkshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWC8B_0bvODJ3R00

I’m a big fan of Freya, for one simple reason. Part of the Bake Off contestant biographies involves answering what item they would take to a desert island. A worrying amount of contestants answered with items like “a can opener” or “a spatula”, which are genuinely stupid things to pick. Freya, though? Vegetable seeds. Freya is nobody’s fool. She’ll go far.

4. Rochica, 27, Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj6hH_0bvODJ3R00

Rochica grew up dreaming of dancing and only took up baking when injury robbed her of achieving her life’s ambition. Now, I’ve seen Black Swan. I know what a mess of resentment Rochica must be. This is just her backup plan. If she could magically uninjure herself, do you really think she would be cooking macaroons for Prue Leith? Of course not. She would be fulfilling her dream of being a world-famous dancer. She probably hates being in that tent. This woman is an unexploded bomb.

3. Amanda, 56, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b29eL_0bvODJ3R00

We have every right to fear Amanda. A detective with the Metropolitan police, Amanda is a) clearly very intelligent and b) possibly willing to let a succession of crimes go unsolved so she can cook a doughnut for Paul Hollywood. Further cause for concern comes in her official contestant Q&A, where she reveals that during lockdown “I baked things I never imagined I could bake, like a macaron?!??!?!” Anybody who demonstrates this cavalier an attitude to punctuation should be treated as a threat.

2. Crystelle, 26, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct25s_0bvODJ3R00

I have to level with you here, Crystelle is my wildcard pick for Bake Off 2021. On paper – and remember, at this stage, paper is all I have to go on – she sounds like a nightmare. She admits to succumbing to stress very easily and mentions her love of karaoke so many times in her press bio that she may be a flat-out security risk. But you know what? Maybe what the Bake Off tent needs more than anything is a full dose of screaming mayhem.

1. Jürgen, 56, Sussex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4K6c_0bvODJ3R00

I am already deeply in love with Jürgen. He’s a Germany-born physicist who admits to lending his exacting scientific standards to his baking. He claims that his first thought when told he was going to appear on Bake Off was, quite sensibly: “Do I really want to do this?” And remember that question about what item the contestants would like to bring to a desert island? Jürgen chose a knife. This is the closest we will ever get to having the Terminator appear on Bake Off. This man will go all the way.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Great British Bake Off star reveals painful fall out with Paul Hollywood after quitting show

Comedian and ex Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins has detailed the 'sad' fallout with former co-star Paul Hollywood after her departure from the show. Sue, 51, who appeared on the much-loved BBC programme alongside comedy sidekick Mel Giedroyc for six years before their departure in 2016, discussed the tension between them and Paul on the podcast Table Manners which left the comedy duo both "incredibly hurt".
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Great British Bake Off 2021 unveils its 12 BRAND NEW bakers! From the Caribbean to Germany, Goa, Kenya and Greece... this year's line-up is more inspired by contestants' foreign heritage than ever

The line-up for The Great British Bake Off 2021 has been unveiled, ahead of the show's season 12 debut on September 21 on Channel 4 at 8PM. Fans have been chomping at the bit to find out who will be competing in the tent this year, as teasers began dropping last week on TV and social media.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prue Leith
The Independent

The return of The Great British Bake Off is a sure sign that the world can be a better place

There is a moment in one’s life when it becomes apparent that the passage of time is marked not by the lengthening of dark evenings, nor by birthdays, nor the start and end of school terms, but by the arrival of particular TV events. It is possible that this moment indicates a wrong turn on life’s pathway, or even the beginning of an inexorable decline; but it can also offer a sense of comfort too, as you realise that narrower horizons mean fewer lurking dangers.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The Great British Bake Off is BACK! Paul Hollywood dons a MULLET to transform into country legend Billy Ray Cyrus as 12 new contestants tackle Cake Week after filming series in a Covid-safe bubble

The Great British Bake Off made its long-awaited return to screens on Tuesday night, with 12 new bakers taking to the famous tent for Cake Week. The series began with a hilarious homage to country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith donning a mullet for a fun skit where they performed a rendition of his hit song Achy Breaky Heart.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Q A#Metropolitan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Where Duchess Kate and Prince William Stand on Having Baby No. 4

Is a sibling in store for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis? Royal expert Nick Bullen gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Prince William and Duchess Kate’s future family plans. “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to...
WORLD
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mental_Floss

The Truth About Prince Albert’s Piercing, Queen Victoria’s Wedding Dress, and Other Victorian Era Misconceptions

Considering that Queen Victoria spent 63 years on the throne—making her the UK’s second longest-reigning monarch, behind Queen Elizabeth II—it’s no wonder that a certain mythos has cropped up around her. According to it, she was a staid, prudish, humorless ruler who wore black for decades to mourn the death of her husband, Prince Albert.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy