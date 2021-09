Is the most frustrating part of your day figuring out what you’re going to wear? Save time and frustration by planning a week’s wardrobe ahead of time. Audra learned this tip from her Jefferson neighbor, Mildred Raley. Mildred lays out her outfits for the week, down to the shoes and accessories to go with it! If anything needs ironing, that’s done too. She then hangs it in your closet in order of the day. Mildred also keeps tabs on when and where she fashions her outfits, by simply writing it down!

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO