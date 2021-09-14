CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Box Office Forecast to Rebound 68%, Reach $20 Billion by Year End

By Patrick Frater
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal box office this year overtook 2020’s COVID-stricken total of $12 billion at the end of August. It is now forecast to reach $20.2 billion in 2021, according to analysis firm Gower Street Analytics. The good news is that would represent a 68% rebound compared with last year. The bad...

www.middletownpress.com

The Press

Global Sputtering Equipment Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Sputtering Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
Screendaily

Global box office predicted to rise 68% in 2021

Global box office takings could reach $20.2bn by the end of 2021, according to projections by UK-based film tech outfit Gower Street Analytics. This would be up 68% on 2020’s total of $12bn (figure taken from MPAA), but 52% down on 2019, when the global box office hit a record $42.3bn, and 51% down on the average of the last three pre-pandemic years (2017-2019).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
New York Post

Global box office recovery still hobbled by pandemic, despite 2021 gains

The box office is limping back to normal as people head back to the movie theaters they abandoned during the height of the pandemic — but still way less than normal. Hit hard by the pandemic, cinemas are showing some signs of recovery from last year, thanks in part to rising COVID-19 vaccinations and blockbusters like “Fast & Furious 9,” starring Vin Diesel, and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
MARKETS
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
STOCKS
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

The Plantbased Protein Market is forecasted to reach US$ 17.3 Bn by the end of 2029

Persistence Market Research has published a report on the plant-based protein market, which includes the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and projects that the global plant-based protein market is expected to reach ~ US$ 9.6 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 17.3 Bn by the end of 2029.
AGRICULTURE
IndieWire

As Summer Box Office Wraps with $1.75 Billion, It Closes on a High Note

No one expected this summer to be a close comparison to the last pre-pandemic summer and it wasn’t. Total North American box office for the 17-week summer period, including the Labor Day holiday weekend, totaled about $1.75 billion. That’s a little more than 40 percent of the $4.34 billion recorded in 2019, a period that did not include $474 million for the first week of “Avengers: Endgame.” (That opened on the last Friday in April.) However, summer 2021 ended on a high note: While summer as a whole hovered around 40 percent of 2019, the August comparison improved to 50 percent....
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claimed China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in 2019, hosted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

