CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

7 ways to get spiders out of your house – and expert advice on whether they actually work

By Lisa Salmon
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UECCP_0bvOCagd00

You’re likely to be seeing many more spiders around your home at the moment – and while some people marvel at the beauty of their webs, others shudder at the sight of the creatures and desperately try to get rid of them.

For non-arachnophobes, it’s hard to understand why so many people can’t stand spiders. They are tiny (even large British house spiders have a leg span of up to just 6-7cm) and very unlikely to harm you.

Spider expert and enthusiast Dr Geoff Oxford honorary secretary of The British Arachnological Society (britishspiders.org.uk), explains that just a dozen or so out of Britain’s 670 spider species have jaws powerful enough to break human skin and, potentially, inject venom. But he stresses they’re not aggressive to humans, and will only attempt to bite as a last resort – and even then, most authenticated spider bites produce little or no reaction.

Oxford says the reason we’re seeing more spiders in our homes at the moment is because autumn is when they reach maturity and come out from their hiding places, behind furniture and in cracks and crevices, to search for a mate.

For him, this is a good thing and spiders are invaluable – not least because they perform the vital task of eating hordes of creepy-crawlies that you don’t want in your house.

Spiders do a great job as a natural insecticide, and provide food for numerous other organisms – mammals, reptiles, amphibians, predatory insects and birds,” enthuses Oxford. “Their venom is increasingly being investigated as a source of natural insecticides, and their silk can be used in medicine, for example as the scaffolding for artificial joints. The sheer aesthetic beauty of spiders themselves, and their webs, goes without saying.”

Still unconvinced? For those who dislike or fear spiders there are many theories on how to persuade them to leave your house – and it’s certainly not by squashing them because that’s just cruel and unnecessary. Kinder theories are often centred around spiders avoiding certain smells, particularly citrus.

But do they work? We asked bathroom design expert George Holland from Victorian Plumbing (victorianplumbing.co.uk) and Oxford for their (often contrasting) thoughts on how to gently encourage spiders to scuttle off elsewhere. Here is what we discovered.

1.     Make your own anti-spider spray

Holland says the key natural ingredient for keeping spiders out of your bathroom and home is citrus, and points out that while supermarkets can charge anywhere from £4 to £11 for ready-made spider repellent, it’s much cheaper and easier to make your own, by mixing about 20 drops of juice from a citrus fruit like lemon or lime, or essential oils like tea tree, lavender, peppermint or cinnamon, with water in a spray bottle. Then spray corners of your bathroom or any moist areas that are likely to attract spiders, he advises.

“Taking two minutes to make your own spray using a citrus fruit such as lemon is cheaper, efficient, and it makes your bathroom smell amazing,” Holland says.

But Oxford says there’s no proof this will work. “Nothing wrong with doing this, but there’s absolutely no evidence that this or any other ‘remedy’ e.g. extract of conkers, will repel spiders.”

2. Take them out in a tumbler

Oxford says that if someone really wants to remove a spider, the best way to do it is to simply put a tumbler over it, slide a piece of card between the surface and the tumbler to trap the spider inside, and then let the spider go outside at some distance from the house.

But he warns: “The daddy long legs spider and a few other species only live indoors in Britain and to put them outside, especially in winter, will almost certainly kill them.”

3. Use lemon peel rub

“This is a favourite trick of mine,” says Holland. “Rub lemon peel all over the windowsills or anywhere spiders may perch, like behind the toilet or cabinets. The citrus will repel them and will give your bathroom a nice scent.”

While not disputing the appeal of the resulting lemony aroma, Oxford says he’s not aware of any evidence that rubbing lemon peel acts as a spider repellent.

4.    Seal any cracks and openings around windows and doors

Holland says spiders have to get in our homes somehow, so sealing any cracks or openings around windows and doors will reduce the chances of an initial invasion.

Oxford agrees that this will reduce spiders’ home-making opportunities. “Reducing the number of cracks and crevices will limit the places in which spiders are likely to set up home – although some, like daddy long legs spiders, don’t use retreats of this kind,” he says.

5.     Keep rooms clean & tidy

Holland says spiders hide in corners and small spaces because they don’t like to be in the open, so keeping your home uncluttered and clean can help keep spiders away. “Keeping rooms organised and clean will reduce the chance of a spider putting up a web, and cleaning will remove the dust and small insects and food particles that attract the spiders inside,” he says.

However, Oxford argues that while having a bare, uncluttered house will certainly reduce the number of niches spiders can occupy, there’s nothing to suggest they deliberately come into homes, and he points out they eat living prey rather than food particles. “There’s no evidence that dust or food particles serve to attract spiders inside,” he says.

6.     Citronella air fresheners/candles

While you may want to use your home-made repellent to target specific spider-prone areas, to help keep spiders away from entire rooms, Holland advises using an air freshener or burning a candle containing citronella – but Oxford is unconvinced, saying he is not aware of evidence it will work.

7.      Add spider-repelling plants

Plants such as mint, lemongrass or eucalyptus will not only elevate your bathroom interior but they’ll help ward off spiders as they hate these kind of aromas,” says Holland.

However, Oxford says: “I’m not aware that any plant acts as a spider repellent by exuding a scent. Some plants, in gardens, certainly offer better support for spider webs than others, but that’s not what we’re talking about.”

And as for using mint as a repellent, Oxford points out that several spider species, including the garden spider, often use the leaves of mint species as retreats in which to produce and guard their egg sacs, even though other, non-aromatic, plant species are available.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Not Cleaning This, You're Inviting Mice Into Your Home

There is no house guest as uninvited but as prevalent as the common mouse. These rodents infest around 21 million homes in the U.S. every year, most often as the weather gets colder, according to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). Mice aren't just creepy, however. They can also transmit around 35 diseases to humans, trigger allergy or asthma symptoms, cause significant structural damage to homes, and put buildings at risk of electrical fires, per the association. And while it may seem like finding one of these critters in your home is inevitable, you could be inviting them in without even realizing. Read on to find out what one thing you need to clean nightly to keep mice away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
artvoice.com

6 Ways To Make Your House Stand Out And Boost Its Atmosphere

Many people consider their house to be their safe haven, a place where they can unwind and feel secure. The way you feel in your home can be considerably affected by the way it’s decorated. Many design options make your home appear cozier and more comfortable and make you feel less stressed. Clutter and unorganized environments, on the other hand, will negatively impact your mood, which is why the interior design of your home holds importance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Spider Silk#Spider Web#Citrus Fruit#Oxford#Victorian Plumbing#Instagram
Good News Network

Devious Dog Fakes a Coma to Avoid Toilet Duty in the Rain –And it’s So Cute (WATCH)

Even a T-bone steak could not have persuaded this determined dog to move a muscle. The family pet named River was adopted from a shelter, so her breed is a mystery. It is believed, however, that she is part Australian Shepherd—and may be part border collie—so it’s not surprising that she is craftier than the average pup.
PETS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InspireMore

‘Dad, it’s weird, but I think I pooped my pants!’ Minutes later, it hits me. ‘That’s not poop!’: Dad transforms into ‘the period fairy’ after realizing daughter is experiencing first cycle

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. ‘Dad, it’s weird, but think I pooped my pants!’ So, I rush to school, bring her a change of undies, put the old ones in a bag, and rush back to my conference call. I threw the bag in the kitchen trash.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Haircuts for Older Women with a Zest for Life

Trendy, edgy haircuts for older women are modern cuts made to produce a timeless glow. It utilizes a rougher method of cutting to create striking layers and ends. These sharp cuts blend in, softening any harsh facial lines. Dani Tygr, a master stylist from Beverly Hills, CA, shares her thoughts...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
BGR.com

If you feed this popular dog food to your pet, stop immediately and read this

Packages of Top Quality Dog Food are being recalled due to potential Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Based out of Hyattsville, MD, Top Quality Dog Food provides raw meats to dogs. In light of that, this specific dog food recall may not come as much of a surprise. While most dog food you find in a pet store is dry, the company boasts that raw meat provides dogs with the nutrients they need in “the way nature intended.” Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! Price: $189.98 You Save: $59.02 (24%) Buy Now Dog food recall – what you need...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
James Cliton

Do You Know Why Aluminium Foil Has a Shiny and Dull Side?

If you have a look at the two sides of aluminum foil, one side is shiny and the other side has a dull appearance. Aluminum foil is made by placing a thin layer of aluminum between sheets of another metal, such as copper or tin. The shiny side is called the "good" side, while the dull side is called the "bad" side. When manufacturers want to make a lot of aluminum foil quickly, they often put the good side out first and then put a lot of effort into putting on a high-quality finish to it. Once they finish, they take the foil off its machine and flip it over so that they can start working on what will become the bad-looking side instead.
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Overworking Is Deadly Whether You Work in an Office, on a Factory Floor, or at Your Own Home

For those who work beyond the standard 9-to-5, the impact of the daily grind is undeniably damaging. Working long hours, late nights, and early mornings makes it all the more difficult to prioritize your well-being by maintaining healthy habits. Over time, this can lead to an overall decline in health, says Marianela Areces, MD, a cardiologist at Pritikin Longevity Center. Overworking at work (or at home) impacts the body in two distinct ways.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

253K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy