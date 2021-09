Initial casting is being revealed for the Pasadena Playhouse’s production of the Go-Go’s-scored musical comedy “Head Over Heels,” opening in a reconfigured, immersive setting within the storied theater Nov. 19. And for a show that already won some plaudits in its 2018 Broadway run for going head over heels to be LGBTQ-friendly in its themes and casting, the Pasadena version hardly looks to be losing any of that in the rethinking. The show’s two more mature roles in a Elizabethan-era comedy of manners, Queen Gynecia and King Basilius, will be played by, respectively, Alaska 5000 and Lea DeLaria. Alaska 5000 comes...

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO