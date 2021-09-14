Forecast: Rainy evening on the way

Southwest Florida’s weather setup will favor rainy conditions this evening, as the prevailing east winds in the atmosphere keep the sea breeze close to our coastline. When this happens, the widest coverage of rain and storms tends to favor areas along US 41 and Interstate 75, meaning our larger cities in Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties have a good chance for wet weather tonight.

After the rain fades away late tonight temperatures will stay mild, falling to around 75 degrees after midnight.

On Wednesday, not much is going to change with our weather setup. This means we’ll be in line for a blend of sun and clouds early in the day before downpours and storms develop in late afternoon and early evening. Like tonight, communities in western Collier, Lee and Charlotte Counties will have the widest concentration of showers and thunderstorms.

Though for now we have no tropical weather concerns, deeper moisture from what’s now Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to get closer to the Florida peninsula on Thursday and Friday. This should help boost our area’s rain chances as we finish up the work week.

Tonight on NBC2 News we’ll take a look at the two other features in the tropics being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean. Our coverage begins live on TV starting at 3 p.m.