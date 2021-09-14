CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forecast: Rainy evening on the way

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0iGW_0bvOCChJ00

Southwest Florida’s weather setup will favor rainy conditions this evening, as the prevailing east winds in the atmosphere keep the sea breeze close to our coastline. When this happens, the widest coverage of rain and storms tends to favor areas along US 41 and Interstate 75, meaning our larger cities in Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties have a good chance for wet weather tonight.

After the rain fades away late tonight temperatures will stay mild, falling to around 75 degrees after midnight.

On Wednesday, not much is going to change with our weather setup. This means we’ll be in line for a blend of sun and clouds early in the day before downpours and storms develop in late afternoon and early evening. Like tonight, communities in western Collier, Lee and Charlotte Counties will have the widest concentration of showers and thunderstorms.

Though for now we have no tropical weather concerns, deeper moisture from what’s now Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to get closer to the Florida peninsula on Thursday and Friday. This should help boost our area’s rain chances as we finish up the work week.

Tonight on NBC2 News we’ll take a look at the two other features in the tropics being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean. Our coverage begins live on TV starting at 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Farmers’ Almanac forecasts ‘flip-flop’ winter weather for 2021 into 2022

A Farmers’ Almanac forecast formula used for hundreds of years is predicting winter whiplash weather as the final months of 2021 find traction into 2022. The D.C. region is split between the almanac’s Northeast and Southeast forecast zones, which can make its prognostications tricky. “The Farmers’ Almanac is saying it’s...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Peter And Rose Weakening, Strong Wave Expected To Form

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Peter is now a Tropical Depression on this Wednesday as it remains north of Puerto Rico. Peter is moving northwest then expected to turn northward by Wednesday night. The depression is very disorganized and will continue to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic. This is good news for Bermuda. Meanwhile, a tropical wave looks strong with great potential of becoming the next named storm of the season. It is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean
Palm Beach Interactive

Potent storm system is dragging cold front as far south as Florida

A hearty storm that dusted the northwest with summer snow will ooze a cool front into Florida this week, teasing a small chance that it will reach the state’s most southern regions. National Weather Service meteorologists in Miami championed “our first autumn cold front” that will hit the Panhandle today...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form Today

Area East Of Florida Remains Extremely Active. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The 18th named storm of the season is likely to form today or tomorrow east of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. What will start as a tropical depression may grow […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form Today appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLWT 5

Rainy Wednesday evening

It's a washout of an evening for the first day of fall. Temperatures stay cool for a few days before summer tries to return.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Waves, Dangerous Conditions Along Lakefront

by Laura Bannon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves are causing dangerous conditions along Chicago’s lakefront. The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory through 10 a.m. Thursday, and a beach hazards statement through Thursday evening. “Large and battering waves, building up to 12 to 16 feet this afternoon and continuing through tonight into early Thursday morning. These large waves combined with above average lake levels will result in beach erosion, extremely dangerous conditions at the lakefront, as well as minor lakeshore flooding,” a National Weather Service statement said. Walkers, joggers, bikers getting SOAKED out on the Lakefront. Stay away...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy