Waushara County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Waushara; Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wood, southern Portage and northwestern Waushara Counties through 345 AM CDT At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Rome, or 14 miles north of Friendship, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Plainfield around 325 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Coddington, Walker, Wild Rose, Hancock, Emmons Creek Barrens, Meehan, Port Edwards, Kellner, Nelsonville and Keene. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
