Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Portage; Waupaca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Portage and Waupaca Counties through 400 AM CDT At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Amherst, or 13 miles southeast of Stevens Point, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Amherst and Hartman Creek State Park around 330 AM CDT. Chain O` Lakes-King around 335 AM CDT. Clintonville and Embarrass around 400 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fitzgerald Corners, Schmidt Corner, Northport, Park Ridge, Coddington, North Star, Scandinavia, Ellis, Nelsonville and King. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH