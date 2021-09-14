CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Courts host forums on handling of domestic violence cases

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts plans to host four virtual community forums this month to discuss how domestic violence cases are handled.

The forums on Sept. 27 to 30 are part of an assessment to identify any gaps in cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual violence, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said. The public is invited to join the forums but must register to attend.

Each forum will focus on a different region: eastern Kentucky on Sept. 27, north-central Kentucky on Sept. 28, south-central Kentucky on Sept. 29 and western Kentucky on Sept. 30.

Last year, there were more than 12,000 criminal cases involving domestic violence and related charges in the state.

“These situations are devastating to the individuals and their families and we want to do everything we can to ensure our court professionals are trained and equipped to serve them,” said Vanessa Chauhan, the AOC’s domestic violence program coordinator.

