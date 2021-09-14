Laptop Desk Giveaway

At least I’m not staring at a wall all the time – as was the case during my time working at home when the pandemic struck. For the most part of my three-plus decades here at the Register office, I have been in working from the four-cubicle space in what we call “the middle room” (we have a basement and second floor, for those who have never visited the office at 97 Townsend). Our advertising stalwarts, Kathy Frizzell and Sarah Morley, were my “neighbors” for a while but they moved into offices off the middle room. A host of reporters and assistant editors have taken up residence in the quad over the years and currently, reporters Bill Pearson and Joseph Charpentier work near me (the fourth desk sits empty). Musical desks and chairs, except for me.
