Laptop Desk Giveaway

steamykitchen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[King Size Desktop Table] Super large bed tray laptop’s size is 23.6”×17.7”. High-density leather table top to increase table friction and provide you the best anti-slip effect. Allows you to learn with peace of mind, without worrying about your books or computer falling off because the desktop is too smooth.

steamykitchen.com

People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best laptops for blogging in 2021

The best laptops for blogging enables you to comfortably type away no matter where you are. If you have your own blog – or you're thinking of starting one up – then the laptops on this page will prove to be essential tools. Blogs (once known as a weblog) are...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Musician-Designed Laptops

Japanese musician and designer Hiroshi Fujiwara has partnered with the computer brand MCI to launch the first-ever 'Fragment Design Laptop' -- a limited edition computer that leverages Fujiwara's own multidisciplinary brand, Fragment Design. The new laptop is a reworked version of MCI's 'Creator Z16' model, which was originally launched as...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Ergonomic Laptop Sleeve Stands

Working comfortably from anywhere has become imperative for today's professionals and students, so the FLIKK Laptop Stand has been designed by Jexter Lim as an accessory to help make this a reality. The stand is constructed as a laptop sleeve that can be used for keeping the computer securely stowed...
COMPUTERS
imdb.com

The Best Lap Desks and Portable Laptop Tables to Buy Right Now

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Working from home doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to be confined to...
RETAIL
Gadget Flow

Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device is also a laptop docking station & a monitor

Increase your productivity when you work from home and improve communication with other remote workers with the Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device. It’s an all-in-one device that acts as a Google Meet device, a desk monitor, and a laptop docking station. Designed with a 27-inch Quad HD LCD screen, the Google Series One Desk 27 delivers clear visuals. So you can see content and faces as if they’re in the same room as you. Plus, the 5-megapixel camera offers a 100-degree field of view and can zoom and pan to keep you in focus. Moreover, this Google Meet device includes 8 microphones that remove ambient noise and amplify your voice. Additionally, starting and entering videoconferences is easy with a tap of a button on the ultra-responsive screen. Finally, connect your laptop to this device via a single USB-C cable to expand your workstation.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Best Laptop For Watching Movies

There’s no better way to kill some time than by watching a good movie. With a laptop, you can indulge yourself and your friends in fantastic cinema anywhere. If you’re in the market for a new laptop and want something specifically for viewing films, make sure you’re prioritizing the right features.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

Is this the laptop of the future?

Nirav Patel spent a long time building cutting-edge hardware, both at Apple and at Oculus. But when he founded his own company, Framework, he picked a decidedly more mature (and maybe less exciting) product to focus on: PCs. The Framework Laptop, the company's first product, is a $999, 13.5-inch clamshell...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Invitingly Organized Minimalist Desks

The conceptual 'Blis' office desk has been designed by Rodrigo Torres is a minimalistic workstation for professionals seeking out a way to keep their professional essentials organized yet accessible. The desk is paired with a smooth worktop along with a swooped rear section that provides additional areas for cords, paperwork storage and even decor like plants. A small drawer is integrated into the underside of the desk on the left-hand side to offer just the right amount of space for a few items to be tucked away.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Digital Trends

Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4: Powerful laptops, compared

Microsoft just announced the Surface Laptop Studio at its fall Surface event. It’s a new product in the Surface lineup, offering the form factor of the Surface Laptop 4, along with some design inspirations from the full-size Surface Studio. It’s also more expensive than the Surface Laptop 4, though with specs to justify the extra cost.
COMPUTERS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

What is a Desk Booking System?

One of the most important functions of any business is to provide its customers with a consistent and reliable experience. More than likely your customer's first and only interaction with your company happens when they walk in the front door, so before you can ensure that their visit is as easy as possible it's important to have a well-organized desk booking system in place. A desk booking system is a computerized system that organizes customer information so that it can be used to provide customers with the most efficient possible service. It allows customers to place reservations, check out, and even cancel appointments all using the same platform. Desk booking systems are an essential component of every business, but they are especially critical in the care industry where customer experiences can vary from one visit to the next.
INTERNET
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Snacks and Beverages!

Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on snacks and beverages! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Classic Snack Care Package (40 count) for just $15.19 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get this Grandma’s Cookies Variety Pack of 30 for just $11.38 shipped...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Branded Oktoberfest Beer Giveaways

In light of many in-person Oktoberfest celebrations being canceled once again, Leinenkugel’s is helping Wisconsinites keep the tradition alive with its limited-edition Boxtoberfest kits. These Oktoberfest-themed boxes feature access to Leinkugel's Oktoberfest, a Leinenkugel’s OktoBEERhat, Leinenkugel’s socks, Leinenkugel’s Lederhosen Koozie, Leinenkugel's Dimple Mug, Oktoberfest decorations, and a pretzel scented candle.
DRINKS
Rolling Stone

15 Accessories You Need to Upgrade Your iPad

In some ways, the iPad is Apple’s most versatile product. It bridges the gap between a traditional laptop and an ultra-portable tablet without many sacrifices. It’s basically a big blank canvas that allows you to use it however you want. The iPad is a powerful device right out of the box, but having the right accessories can help you get even more out of it. To help, we’ve rounded up the best accessories that’ll work with Apple’s latest-and-greatest iPad. We’ve also made sure to include gear that’s compatible with current versions of the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. We’ve also provided...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iPadOS 15: Everything you need to know

A few years, Apple signaled that it was ready to take the software experience on the iPad a little more seriously, by splitting iOS and the newly named iPadOS. The idea was that the iPad would become a little more productive, and a little better at using that extra screen real estate. And that continues to be true in the new iPadOS 15, which is now widely available. No, Apple didn’t bring macOS to the iPad after launching an M1 iPad Pro earlier this year. But honestly, not many actually expected the company to do so. Still, iPadOS is getting a...
TECHNOLOGY
wiscassetnewspaper.com

View from my desk

At least I’m not staring at a wall all the time – as was the case during my time working at home when the pandemic struck. For the most part of my three-plus decades here at the Register office, I have been in working from the four-cubicle space in what we call “the middle room” (we have a basement and second floor, for those who have never visited the office at 97 Townsend). Our advertising stalwarts, Kathy Frizzell and Sarah Morley, were my “neighbors” for a while but they moved into offices off the middle room. A host of reporters and assistant editors have taken up residence in the quad over the years and currently, reporters Bill Pearson and Joseph Charpentier work near me (the fourth desk sits empty). Musical desks and chairs, except for me.
JOBS

