NFL

Eagles' Quez Watkins: Three catches in opener

 8 days ago

Watkins caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 32-6 win over Atlanta. Watkins drew the start and worked as the Eagles' third receiver in this one, showing the hype surrounding his preseason was legit. Oddly, however, all three of his catches came on the first three plays of the opening drive, and he wasn't targeted again despite the success. The 2020 sixth-round pick saw 34 snaps on offense -- two more than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward combined -- and also served as the kick returner. Barring injury, the Southern Miss product will remain the fifth or sixth best receiving option in this offense going forward.

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
Eagles to host Texas team in home opener

After sustaining a disappointing 23-10 setback at Western Colorado last Saturday, the Chadron State College football team will play its home opener on Saturday against what appears to be a tough customer, Angelo State of Texas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. During their preseason vote, Lone Star Conference coaches...
Jalen Hurts throws three touchdowns, Eagles cruise to 32-6 win

The Eagles’ decision to go with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback looked like a wise one in Atlanta on Sunday. Hurts threw three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards in a 32-6 win over the Falcons. The Eagles won one of the four games that Hurts started as a...
Grading the Eagles season-opening win over Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-0 after an explosive win over the Atlanta’s Falcons. But just how good did the team look in the matchup?. Contrary to what critics may say, Hurts played brilliantly in the season opener. He was clinical in the pocket, dangerous outside of it, and protected the rock at all times. A hat-trick of touchdowns don’t do his play justice. He wasn’t perfect, but he was everything the Eagles needed him to be and flashed the potential of a true franchise quarterback.
Three Eagles impacted most by Jordan Mailata contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2021 season with a bang on Saturday, signing Jordan Mailata to a new deal worth $64M. Naturally, there are a few ripple effects of such a huge move. Here are the three players most heavily impacted by the news. Andre Dillard. There’s no doubting that...
Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons' Week 1 loss to Eagles

ATLANTA – Well, that didn't go according to plan. The Falcons moved the ball well to start Sunday's game against Philadelphia but struggled mightily after that early momentum was stopped during a game that ultimately ended in a 32-6 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It wasn't an ideal way to start...
Atlanta Falcons three players to watch closely against the Eagles

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 20: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the football after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 33-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Eagles open as home underdogs to the 49ers in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles had the second-largest margin of victory in Week 1 (before Monday Night Football, at least). They’ve clearly earned some respect. Right?. Apparently not! The Birds actually opened as 3.5-point home underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line isn’t totally...
Eagles' Greg Ward: Cedes starting role to Watkins

Ward is listed as the Eagles' backup slot receiver behind starter Quez Watkins on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Falcons. Though he led all Philadelphia pass catchers with 53 receptions and six touchdowns in 2020, Ward finds himself without a starting role heading into Week 1 after the second-year Watkins surpassed him on the depth chart on the heels of an impressive training camp and preseason. The Eagles may have Ward rotate in with Watkins and play in four-wide formations, but it's clear the 26-year-old won't be handling the 70-plus-percent snap shares he frequently took on in 2020.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Crosses goal line in opener

Goedert brought in four of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 32-6 win over the Falcons on Sunday. The top receiving duo of DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor outpaced him in receptions and receiving yards, but Goedert joined his speedy pair of teammates in finding the end zone. The fourth-year tight end saw three more targets than position mate Zach Ertz, and he and quarterback Jalen Hurts looked like they hadn't missed a beat after their productive finish to the 2020 campaign. Goedert will look to build on the strong season-opening effort versus the 49ers in Week 2.
Philadelphia Eagles top questions ahead of their home opener

Will the Philadelphia Eagles’ success continue into Week 2?. The Philadelphia Eagles have a real test of their new offensive and defensive schemes as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. These two teams have met 35 times, with the Niners leading the all-time series with a 19-14-1 margin, but the Eagles were the victors in their last two matchups.
Three up, Three down: Trojans stay undefeated after clipping Eagles

Troy Buchanan coach Ryan Nesbitt and Trojan running back Brett Smith joined the Lincoln County Journal's Shawn Singleton after their squad avenged a two-point loss to Liberty in 2020 with a 49-14 win over the Eagles Friday night. Once again, the Trojans jumped out to a monster lead for the...
Eagles on Point in opener

There were fewer than 20 basic plays in Morehead State's offensibe game plan Saturday. Graduate quarterback Mark Pappas threw for 286 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles' 62-9 win over Point University at Jayne Stadium. “We were productive early in the game,” Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer said. “We...
Atlanta Falcons three positive takeaways from loss to Eagles

Finding anything positive in the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 loss to the Eagles is a difficult task even for the most ardent of fans. But even in the dumpster fire that was week one, there were a few encouraging signs for a team who appears to be in for a very long season.
Falcons vs. Eagles Week 1 open thread

This offseason was a lot of things: Interesting, aggravating, interminable, a roller coaster of mildly elevated hopes and dour head shaking. The Atlanta Falcons are in a better place than they were a year ago by virtue of not being tied to a rudderless regime that unfortunately was clearly playing out the string heading into the 2020 season, but whether they’re a better football team is still very much in the air. We’re only minutes away from learning just how much of a difference all the new coaching changes, draft picks, signings and trades have made for this team, and good or bad, I can’t wait to have that kind of clarity again.
Eagles sign Josh Sweat to three-year extension

Saturday has become extension day for the Eagles. A week after signing left tackle Jordan Mailata to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, Philadelphia announced the team has signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year extension. According to agent Christopher Coy, it’s a $40 million deal with a max...
Eagles Fall in Road Opener 33-12

The Fairfield Eagles took the long and winding road to Rusk and came home with a loss in the opener to the Cherokee County set of Eagles. The season returns to some sort of normalcy with the opening night on the road for the Fairfield Eagles and both defenses started strong for the first points of the game.
Judging the Eagles' 2018 draft three years later

The Eagles had just five picks in the 2018 draft, just one in the first three rounds for the first time in 40 years. They didn’t have a first-round pick. They didn’t have a third-round pick. They had just one of the first 124 picks. And here we are three...
Three things to look for in 49ers-Eagles matchup, and one X-factor

The last time the San Francisco 49ers played the Philadelphia Eagles, it was a disaster. There were three turnovers, a brutal display from the offensive line, and an emotionally disheartening loss coming off two weeks of horrific injury luck on the East Coast. There is a much different outlook at this point, but there are plenty of ways for things to go wrong and right for the 49ers. Here are some of the key factors for Sunday’s game:
