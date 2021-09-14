CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin Proudly Shares Picture with All Six of Her Children during Family Outing

By Rodolfo Vieira
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

Hilaria Baldwin doesn't miss a chance to show off her huge family and she recently took to her official Instagram page to share a picture of herself with all six of her children.

The snap was taken during a family outing and fans can see how busy the 37-year-old is by having to constantly take care of her "little Baldwinitos," as she calls them.

Hilaria shares Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, Edu, who just turned 1, and Marilu, 6 months with husband and famous Hollywood star Alex Baldwin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5J9p_0bvO7XqE00

NOTHING TO HIDE

Those who follow her on social media on a daily basis can often see several moments of their private life shared by the proud mother - from her children's first steps to fun times in the pool.

However, even though she is currently on cloud nine, Hilaria has been through some dark times, especially after suffering a miscarriage back in 2019.

THE DEEPEST PAIN

Hilaria revealed she had suffered a miscarriage four months into her pregnancy, telling her fans she lost the baby during a routine medical appointment. At the time, she said:

"I’m really devastated right now. I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say. I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

A TRIBUTE TO HER ANGEL

A few months after the heartbreaking moment. the mother-of-six shared a video of springtime blooms blowing in the breeze in honor of her lost baby.

They welcomed son Edu via surrogate.

The post was made on what was supposed to be the child's due date and Hilaria wished they could have met their little girl and that she feared this day would come. She added:

"You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFY7M_0bvO7XqE00

Sadly, that wasn't Hilaria's first miscarriage as she had lost another baby earlier that year, in April, while she was 16 weeks into her pregnancy. According to her, she thinks about her babies every day.

Losing her two angels was incredibly painful but the 37-year-old and her husband never stopped trying. Last year, they welcomed son Edu via surrogate.

