Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page. You can find just about anything you'd want to watch on YouTube (and a lot you wouldn't). And while most YouTube watching is done online, there may be times you want to download a copy of the video for using in a presentation or watching when traveling without an internet connection. I researched the options to uncover the easiest and safest ways to do that on your phone or computer, ideally, for free.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO