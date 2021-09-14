CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopa, CA

Former Hoopa Chairman Met President Biden Yesterday During Tour of Cal OES State Operation Center

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the former Chairman of the Hoopa Tribe, Duane Sherman, who is currently working in the California Office of Emergency Services State Operations Center met President Joe Biden when he came to California in the wake of having issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration and an earlier Presidential Major Disaster Declaration because of the disastrous fire season. California has again been hit hard by flames this year with four of the largest fires in its history currently burning–so far this year over 2.4 million acres have been consumed.

kymkemp.com

