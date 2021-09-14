CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee middle school teacher accused of kidnapping, rape

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee schoolteacher has been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape, officials said.

Kadarius Scott, 23, was charged in connection with an alleged incident in Ooltewah, not on school property, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Scott was suspended from his job as a Bible history teacher at Tyner Middle Academy in Chattanooga, pending an investigation, the Times Free Press reported. The school’s website said he also was the head baseball and cross-country coach before his suspension, the newspaper said.

A complaint affidavit said the accusation followed a visit by Scott to a woman’s home for dinner.

He is due in court on Wednesday in Hamilton County. It wasn’t clear Monday whether he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on the case.

