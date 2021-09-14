CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tales of Arise: How to Get Beast Mane Fast

By Ethan Webb
thenerdstash.com
 9 days ago

In Tales of Arise, players trying to craft the Gale Wing sword for Alphen will need to acquire Beast Mane. The Gale Wing is a potent blade powered by wind astral energy. Its recipe consists of a Razor-Tipped Feather, two Beast Manes, and eight Hard Bones. According to the beast codex, the Beast Mane is a rare material that can be dropped from Alpha Withered Wolves. On the other hand, Tales of Arise players can also obtain this sturdy resource from an ambush encounter in a frigid forested area within the game. Read on to learn how to get Beast Mane fast in Tales of Arise.

