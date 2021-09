COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Senate again has passed a bill that would exempt employers from paying overtime to workers for commuting and checking messages off-hours. The Ohio Senate approved Senate Bill 47 on Wednesday by a 25-7 vote, with Republicans voting for and Democrats against. The bill, a priority for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, exempts overtime pay for traveling to and from work, and for “activities requiring insubstantial or insignificant periods of time beyond the employee’s scheduled working hours.”

