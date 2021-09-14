Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSE:GURU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.54 million.

• MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $183.45 million.

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.69 million.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.23 million.

• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $158.61 million.

• Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $39.33 million.

• IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $111.24 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $99.86 million.

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.23 million.

• European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.