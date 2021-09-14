Free NFL Picks For Today 9/16/2021

Giants at Washington—NFL pick is Washington Football Team -3. Short turnaround here favors the home team as the Giants have to travel in this spot. Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks capable to lead this offense. In relief of Fitzpatrick last week, Heinicke completed 11 of 15 for 122 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt. Washington did generate 4.7 yards per rush. Football Team on defense bent but did not break facing a good Chargers offense. New York Giants offense continued its struggles in their 27-13 home defeat to Denver. Giants defense surrendered 420 yards to the Broncos with 165 rushing for 5.9 yards per rush attempt. They also defended poorly against the pass as Teddy Bridgewater threw for 2 touchdowns, 255 yards and 7.1 yards per pass attempt. Washington has a good front seven and should be able to put pressure on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. New York had the 31st ranked scoring and total offense last year. They were 29th in the league on third down. Running back Saquon Barkley just 26 yards on the ground on ten carries coming off an ACL injury. Play Washington -3.