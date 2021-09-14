CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Free NFL Picks For Today 9/16/2021

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

Giants at Washington—NFL pick is Washington Football Team -3. Short turnaround here favors the home team as the Giants have to travel in this spot. Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks capable to lead this offense. In relief of Fitzpatrick last week, Heinicke completed 11 of 15 for 122 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt. Washington did generate 4.7 yards per rush. Football Team on defense bent but did not break facing a good Chargers offense. New York Giants offense continued its struggles in their 27-13 home defeat to Denver. Giants defense surrendered 420 yards to the Broncos with 165 rushing for 5.9 yards per rush attempt. They also defended poorly against the pass as Teddy Bridgewater threw for 2 touchdowns, 255 yards and 7.1 yards per pass attempt. Washington has a good front seven and should be able to put pressure on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. New York had the 31st ranked scoring and total offense last year. They were 29th in the league on third down. Running back Saquon Barkley just 26 yards on the ground on ten carries coming off an ACL injury. Play Washington -3.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 9/16

NFL (0.75 Unit) NY Giants/Washington Football Team Under 40.5 (-110): 7:20 PM CT on NFL Network. True to form, Thursday Night Football is wasting no time in giving us an ugly matchup of two teams that come in with a lot of issues. Both the New York Giants and Washington Football Team have suspect offenses and key injuries, plus excellent defenses that should keep this a low-scoring affair.
NFL
tonyspicks.com

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team 9/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Giants will play game two with the Washington Football Team at the FedEx Field in Prince George’s County, Maryland on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 8:20 PM ET. New York finished the 2020 season with a 6-10 record. The Giants lost three games during the preseason and the team was beaten by the Patriots to a score of 20-22 in the last game before entering the regular season. Running back Devontae Booker carried the ball seven times for 14 yards. Wide receiver Sterling Shephard gained 23 yards. Defensive end Dexter Lawrence played 14 snaps and delivered two defensive stops for the team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chargers#American Football#Washington Football Team#New York Giants#Acl
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy