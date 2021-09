Nielsen Announces Data Collaboration With PubMatic Changing the Way Marketers Transact on Audience Data

The Creator Economy is a class of businesses built by more than 50 million content creators, curators, social media influencers, bloggers, and videographers that use social media, platforms and finance tools to assist them with their growth and monetization. The Creator market, which is combined with an influencer marketing industry size of $13.8 billion in 2021, and hundreds of new startups, brings the total Creator market to a size over $104.2 billion and is increasing daily.

