Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as Max Verstappen was blamed by the Monza stewards for the dramatic airborne crash with Lewis Hamilton who said his car's halo safety device "saved my neck". Red Bull's Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes rival by five points in the Formula One standings, must serve a three-place grid penalty at the Russian Grand Prix in a fortnight's time for his role in the frightening crash. Ricciardo had nipped past pole-sitter Verstappen at the start to lead virtually throughout with the Australian followed across the line by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. This was the British team's first win since 2012 and their first one-two finish in 11 years.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO