Free Latin dance lessons to be held at RCC campuses

HAMLET – The Student Government Associate (SGA) at Richmond Community College is sponsoring free Latin dance lessons for anyone interested in learning this style of dance.

Dance lessons will be given from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Cole Auditorium on the Hamlet Campus. A second round of lessons will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Covington Street Building on the Scotland County Campus in Laurinburg.

“While we hope many our students and employees will take advantage of this opportunity to learn Latin dancing, we want others in the community to come out and have this cultural experience,” said RCC Director of Counseling Chris Gardner, who serves as advisor to the SGA.

Dance lessons will be provided by the Fayetteville Latin Dance, a group that specializes in social dancing.

“Whether you want to hit the club scene or dance at social functions, we can get you dancing,” according to the group’s website. “We have designed these classes for people who are absolute beginners. Here you will learn timing, leading and following and how to properly turn.”

The SGA collaborated with RCC’s Global Diversity Committee to bring the Fayetteville Latin Dance company to campus. Through events, displays and activities, the Global Diversity Committee highlights the diverse communities that make up RCC. Its mission is to promote cultural enrichment and develop an inclusive climate for all.

To learn more about the Latin dance lessons on Sept. 22 and Oct. 6, contact Gardner at RCC by calling (910) 410-1731 or emailing [email protected]

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.