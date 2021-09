This offseason has been a busy one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they have made a plethora of moves in free agency. From Carmelo Anthony to Wayne Ellington to Kendrick Nunn to DeAndre Jordan and many more, the Lakers are making sure that they can go back to the NBA Finals and win. They are setting themselves up for a rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and it's likely that's what we'll get come next June.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO