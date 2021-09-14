CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Key to NYC’: What You Need to Know About NY’s Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Program

By Jeffrey Olmsted
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-August, the city of New York published a set of requirements and rules to stop the surge of the Covid-19 virus. This program is known as Key to NYC, and it involves several rules, depending on indoor and outdoor activities. This Monday, New York will use Covid-19 vaccine passports to allow people to benefit from most indoor activities such as dining at a restaurant, going to the cinema, or shopping.

