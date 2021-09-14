CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Today's U.S. CPI Data Dent Gold Further?

By Barani Krishnan/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery inflation data print these days seem to spell doom for gold and the US CPI number, scheduled for release Tuesday, isn't expected to be much different. Forecasters are expecting the figures to be a touch lower than last month—with 5.3% growth expected for the year to August, versus 5.4% for July—the Consumer Price Index on its own doesn’t portend disaster for gold.

CNN

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve will release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as well as the first ‘dots’ in the dot plot for 2024. Policymakers most likely won’t announce a taper, but will give their strongest hint that the taper announcement will come as soon as November. We’ll discuss how...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Soars On FOMC, But Evergrande USD Payment Is Biggest Risk

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher after the Federal Reserve made it very clear that it is ready to reduce asset purchases. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, it is “time to begin taper” and “if the economy progresses as expected, they may move at the next meeting.” But the big line is that ending taper by mid-2022 may be appropriate.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Down as Fed Hints at Faster-Than-Expected Interest Rate Hikes

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia, with the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling that asset tapering could begin within 2021 and that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected as well. Gold futures fell 0.80% to $1764.65 by 11:48 PM ET (3:48 AM GMT). The dollar,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Is gold price ready to hear what Fed's Powell has to say?

(Kitco News) Gold is now in a much better position to receive Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement on Wednesday. But can it handle a more hawkish message from the central bank?. After dropping $50 last week, gold saw encouraging double-digit gains as Evergrande concerns rattled the markets early this...
BUSINESS

