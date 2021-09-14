Proud Boys-Linked 'Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit' Found at Michigan Campus

Refugee resettlement agencies expect more Afghan refugees will come to Michigan during the next few months than in the last decade combined. Five Michigan resettlement organizations proposed resettling 1,300 Afghan nationals who were displaced after the Taliban took control of the country. This represents the largest number of refugees Michigan has received in any single year since the Trump administration slashed admissions in 2017 and the most refugees from Afghanistan since at least 2010.

