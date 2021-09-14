CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proud Boys-Linked 'Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit' Found at Michigan Campus

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 8 days ago
The mock hunting permit calling for the murder of refugees was one of around a dozen extremist materials found on the university grounds.

www.newsweek.com

pope luke
8d ago

I'm right by lansing where can I get one wth everyone been holding out on me or something I guess

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

