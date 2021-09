Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO