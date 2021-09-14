Royal Mail will deliver for investors – here's how to play it
One of the most unlikely winners from the last 18 months has been Royal Mail. At the start of 2020 it was in disarray. Mail volumes were falling and it had a fractious relationship with its staff; the share price languished 50% below 2013’s flotation price. It then halved again amid the brief market crash that followed the imposition of a national lockdown. However, over the past 18 months the shares have been on a tear, at one point nearly rising to five times their March 2020 price. Even today they are still up by around 300%.moneyweek.com
Comments / 0