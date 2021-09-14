Royal Mail will deliver for investors – here's how to play it

In this week’s magazine, we look at the country’s – indeed much of the developed world’s – labour shortage and what it means. As Philip Pilkington argues, chronic labour shortages caused by people’s fears of returning to work and hesitancy in getting vaccinated means rising wages - and that in turn could mean spiralling inflation. We’ve seen this sort of thing before, he says – in the 1970s. “The dynamics this time are different”, he says, but “investors should beware”. He explains the best ways to protect your portfolio – if you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here and get your first six issues free.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO