Silica Holdings (SLCA) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilica Holdings (SLCA) shares ended the last trading session 9.4% higher at $9.09. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% loss over the past four weeks. Optimism over a recovery in broader markets...

