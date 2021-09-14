CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tronox (TROX) Surges 11.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTronox (TROX) shares ended the last trading session 11.1% higher at $22.81. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.9% gain over the past four weeks. TROX’s stock popped on a Reuters report that...

The Motley Fool

2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
MarketWatch

Weyerhaeuser to pay one-time special dividend, sets new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. tacked on 0.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the real estate investment trust focused on timberlands and the manufacture of forest products announced a one-time special dividend and a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. The interim supplemental dividend of 50 cents a share is payable to shareholders of record on Oct. 5 on Oct. 19. That's on top of the company's regular quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share. At Tuesday's stock closing price of $35.26, and including the special dividend, the new annual dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 3.35%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.38%. The new stock buyback program represents about 3.8% of Weyerhaeuser's market capitalization of $26.44 billion as Tuesday's closing. Separately, the company said it will invest $1 billion to grow its timberlands portfolio by the end of 2025. The stock has edged up 5.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the REIT ETF has run up 26.6% and the S&P 500 has advanced 15.9%.
Entrepreneur

Is Hertz Global Holdings (HTZZ) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZZ. This is because this security in the Transportation - Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important...
Entrepreneur

Realty Income Corp. (O) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Investors might want to bet on Realty Income Corp. (O), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Entrepreneur

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Manchester United plc MANU owns and operates a professional sports team. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days. Grifols, S.A. GRFS engages...
Entrepreneur

Sail Through Market Volatility With These 4 Low-Beta Stocks

Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out at a healthy pace, making scope for more people to socialize and attend office. Despite this, markets have become volatile since concerns over the spillover effects from China’s property market are gripping investors. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since...
Entrepreneur

Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Entrepreneur

Buy the Dip With These Top-Ranked ETFs

Wall Street ended on a negative note last week and the week before that, strengthening the worth of the adage that September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.6%, 0.07% and 0.5%, respectively. The S&P 500 is on its way toward its first monthly decline since January. The Russell 2000 added only 0.42% last week.
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

Digital Turbine and Bandwidth have posted stellar numbers in their latest quarterly results. Both companies are rapidly adding to their customer base, and have a lot of room to grow. The U.S. equity market is encountering some turbulence in the form of worrisome inflation metrics, supply chain disruptions, rising COVID-19...
Entrepreneur

Assurant (AIZ) Gains 17% YTD: Can It Retain the Momentum?

Shares of Assurant Inc. AIZ have gained 16.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 7.8%. With a market capitalization of $9.3 billion, the average volume of Assurant’s shares traded in the last three months was 0.3 million. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research. Strong performing Global Lifestyle business,...
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
Entrepreneur

Will Entravision Communications (EVC) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Entravision Communications (EVC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this Spanish-language media company...
Entrepreneur

Diamondback (FANG) Shares Gain on $2B Buyback Acceleration

Shares of Diamondback Energy FANG gained more than 3% on Friday Sep 17, a day after the energy player stated that its plans to distribute 50% of free cash flow to investors were expedited. Beginning the fourth quarter of this year, this Permian producer’s business will return free cash flow through its basic dividend and additional shareholder return methods.
MarketWatch

Freshworks raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting possible valuation to up to $9.6 billion

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.
MarketRealist

Ginkgo (DNA) Stock Might Surge After the SRNG Merger

On May 11, biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks agreed to go public by merging with SPAC Soaring Eagle Acquisition (SRNG). The companies have just completed their business combination. What's Ginkgo’s stock forecast, and will it go up after the merger?. Article continues below advertisement. Ginkgo is developing a platform for cell...
Entrepreneur

Why BJ's (BJ) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
