Livermore, CA

Children’s Art Classes with Barbara Stanton

livermorearts.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 7-16 Where Bothwell Arts Center - 2466 8th Street, Livermore, CA 94550. CHILDREN’S ART CLASSES are Starting Up Again! Join us for these fun and educational art classes. Your child will start out learning basic drawing skills and be introduced to drawing from life. He/she will also experiment with pastels, watercolor, oil painting, color pencil pen & ink, scratchboard, etc. The longer they stay in the class the more they will get to try different mediums.

