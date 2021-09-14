CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

John Stamos on fatherhood and his advice for new parents

By Aryana Azari
GMA
GMA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKK1r_0bvNvIWv00

John Stamos has accomplished a lot in his life. But the one thing that he never expected for himself? Fatherhood.

"It was something I thought maybe wasn't going to happen for me," the actor, 58, told "Good Morning America." "I had the sort of attitude like, I've had so many blessings in my life and maybe this one isn't meant for me."

Stamos married his wife Caitlin McHugh, 35, in early 2018. Just a few months after the wedding, the pair welcomed their son, William "Billy" Christopher , who's named after Stamos' father.

"I really had to straighten up my life, and the universe said, 'OK, we'll give you a shot at fatherhood,' and then it happened," he said.

For first-time parents, or parents who may be attempting to have a child later in life, Stamos hopes to set an example that fear is normal, but he doesn't want it to stop anyone from becoming a parent.

"If men in their mid-50s are afraid of taking it on, I hope I'm setting an example," he said. "It's a little harder because he runs faster than I do, but other than that, it's the greatest thing in my life. I'm so happy I did it."

Stamos admitted that while the love for Billy, now 3 years old, was there instantly, it took "a while" for a connection to fully form -- and he wants other parents to know that's OK.

"Six months in or so I was like, 'I love my son, but I don't feel that connection that I always thought I would,' and [Bob] Saget said to me, 'Just wait until he laughs at you one time. You do a joke and he laughs at you,'" he recalled. "And then Billy did that, and we've been connected ever since."

One of Stamos' favorite parts of fatherhood is hearing his son laugh.

"Billy loves to laugh, and I love to hear him laugh," he said. "He's funnier than me already. He likes to do bits. … I love that he likes to laugh and that he likes to make other people laugh and wants other people happy."

To keep up with Billy and his own lifestyle, which includes touring with the Beach Boys, filming and recording his true crime podcast "The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra," Stamos emphasized the importance of fueling up and eating healthy. It's why he's partnered with Arnold Small Slice, the breadmaker's new line of whole wheat bread that comes in smaller sizes.

"I run around too much, so I can't eat too many heavy foods," he said. "I like to have a little snack just to get me going. That's why the Small Slice is perfect -- it's perfect for Billy, and it's not wasting bread if you want to have a smaller version of what you have later in the day."

Throughout his lengthy career, Stamos has played a number of father figures. There's his iconic portrayal of Uncle Jesse in " Full House " and " Fuller House "; his stint as bachelor Jimmy Martino, who finds out he has a son and grandson, on "Grandfathered"; and his most recent role as Marvyn Korn, a father and basketball coach, on " Big Shot ."

None of those, Stamos said, prepared him for what it would really be like to be a father.

"It's harder than I thought," he said. "It just weighs on you. Even when I'm sleeping, I'm thinking about him and his well-being."

The biggest tip Stamos said he can offer parents is to "overload on love, attention, patience and kindness" when it comes to discipline.

"Billy is 3 and 4 months, and he's checking his boundaries. He's pushing them as hard as he can," he said. "I think if we overload on all the good then he's going to learn not to do some of the things he does."

MORE: Mom’s alternative to timeout is taking over TikTok

As an alternative form of punishment, Stamos and his wife utilize a "calm-down room" whenever Billy's emotions become too high.

"My wife is incredible," Stamos said. "She spends so much time learning, reading and talking to people to find the best way to raise our son."

"Being a parent is about putting your child's needs ahead of yours for the betterment of them," he added. "At the end of the day you don't get a trophy, you don't get a ring, you don't get a banner. But what you do get, if you do it right, is a more loving, kinder, smarter and better version of yourself."

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is John Stamos’s wife?

Unless you’re a big fan of the 90s sitcom Full House, it’s probably unlikely that you remember actor John Stamos or his popular character, Jesse Katsopolis, better known as Uncle Jesse. However, there’s still a good chance that you’ve seen the actor’s face before. He starred in the hit NBC medical drama ER as Dr. Tony Gates from 2005 to 2009 before becoming the lead character in the Fox sitcom Grandfathered from 2015 to 2016. More recently, he returned to his Full House roots as Jesse Katsopolis on the Netflix series Fuller House, where he serves as both star and executive producer.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

John Stamos' 'E.T.' Obsessed Son Billy Crashes His Interview With Drew Barrymore

John Stamos' 3-year-old son, Billy, had quite the shock when he got to speak to a character from one of his favorite movies, E.T the Extra-Terrestrial. Stamos made a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Wednesday, and Billy adorably crashed the interview and had a conversation with Barrymore, who played Gertie in the beloved 1982 film.
CELEBRITIES
People

Mindy Kaling Reveals the Celeb Mom Who Gave Her the Best Parenting Advice

Mindy Kaling can always count on Reese Witherspoon to share some words of motherly wisdom. While recently chatting with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Epic — a digital reading platform for kids — the 42-year-old star also opened up about how her close friend Witherspoon, 45, has offered both parental and professional advice to her as a fellow working mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Press

Mindy Kaling credits Reese Witherspoon with 'great parenting advice'

Mindy Kaling credits Reese Witherspoon with giving her “great parenting advice”. The 42-year-old actress has two children – Katherine, three, and Spencer, 12 months – and has praised her close friend and fellow actress Reese with teaching her the importance of “making time” for herself so she can be a better parent to her kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Sinatra
Person
Caitlin Mchugh
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar surprises fans with new baby photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar is notoriously private when it comes to her family. So fans were in for a treat this week when she shared snapshots of both her children on Instagram this week. Sarah, who has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, posted the most adorable baby photo...
BEAUTY & FASHION
yoursun.com

Is good dating advice also good parenting advice?

My friend and podcast partner John Duffy, a family therapist, likes to tell parents they were never teenagers. Not by today’s definition. The pressure to succeed socially, emotionally and academically in a world that’s constantly connected yet crippled by loneliness; globally conscious yet bitterly divided; shaped by two decades that included the Sept. 11 terror attacks, our nation’s longest war, a trio of impeachment proceedings, a historic push for racial justice, an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a pandemic — and a sophisticated disinformation campaign to confuse their young minds about all of it?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collegiate Times

Why “Fatherhood” is more than a movie

If you’ve been on Netflix, you may have come across or even watched the movie “Fatherhood.” The heartwarming film stars Kevin Hart as a single, inexperienced Black father trying to raise his daughter, who finds himself in the pursuit of love. But behind the countless laughs, tear-jerking moments and romance, “Fatherhood” offers an even more powerful message: Black fathers and their place in the media.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Muppets Haunted Mansion: More Guest Stars Announced, Including John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown

The Muppets are returning to Disney+ next month with an all-new Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion. It was announced this week that the TV event, like everything involving The Muppets, would include some epic guest stars. Fans are especially excited about the appearance of iconic television star, Ed Asner, who sadly passed away last month at age 91. Today, the official social media accounts for The Muppets revealed some more Muppets Haunted Mansion guest stars.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Basketball#Arnold Small Slice#The Small Slice#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

Kathy Griffin Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

It's no secret that not every celebrity is the warmest individual on the planet and that even the rich and famous can wake up on the wrong side of the bed. After all, they're human. Plus, it seems even celebrities are in danger of getting snubbed by their peers — and it's just as unpleasant for them as it is for us.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Richie surprises fans as she shares newborn baby photo

Nicole Richie has taken to Instagram to share some sweet family snapshots with her fans. The 39-year-old - who shares two children with husband Joel Madden - took a trip down memory lane in celebration of her sister Sofia Richie's 23rd birthday. "Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday...
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy