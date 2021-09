How to Get Active on Campus When You Take Classes Online. Just because you’re taking online courses doesn’t mean you can’t connect with your on-campus peers. It might take a bit more effort to say “hey” to your classmates when the courses are virtual, but it’s actually pretty easy and definitely worth it. Start in your virtual classroom, but then check out all your school has to offer for organizations, clubs, volunteer opportunities, athletics, and more. There’s a whole lot you can do virtually, but don’t be afraid to come to campus, get involved, and be active.

