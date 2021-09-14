TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions

The new funds will support growth through future M&As and be used to create new tools, solidifying Lightricks as go-to platform to elevate creators in the creator economy. Lightricks, creator of the world’s leading photo and video editing apps including Facetune2, Facetune Video, and Videoleap, announced $130M in Series D funding. The round is comprised of $100M in primary and $30M in secondary funding which brings Lightricks’ total funding to-date to $335M and the company’s latest valuation to $1.8 billion. The round was co-led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Hanaco Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Clal Tech, Harel Insurance and Finance and Greycroft, and new investors Migdal Insurance, Altshuler Shaham and Shavit Capital. Lightricks raised this strategic Series D to power the expansion of its suite of tools and offer more features and services for creators, further cementing its position as a leading player in the booming creator economy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 HOURS AGO