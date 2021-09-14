10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bill Kurtis

In late 2020, Vince Vaughn teased fans about a potential sequel to one of the most quintessential R-rated comedies to come out in the early 2000s, Wedding Crashers. For those of you who were under a rock in 2005, the first film was about Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) who spend their time crashing weddings to get chicks. However, when Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary announces the wedding of his daughter, the duo plan to crash the high-profile event. However, their plan hits a snag when John falls in love with the bridesmaid Claire. The 2005 raunchy comedy was not only a critical darling but a smashing commercial success, garnering nearly $300 million worldwide. Throughout the last 15 years, there have been whispers here and there about a potential sequel; however, the green light was finally given back in June for HBO Max, with Maxim confirming the return of Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher. There’s no word yet on whether Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper, or Jane Seymour will make a comeback for the upcoming sequel. At the moment, the plot of the film is unknown.

