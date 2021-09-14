CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penfield, NY

Hiking the Thousand Acre Swamp Trail in Penfield. See the photos

MPNnow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(About this feature: Look for “Sherwood in the Forest” — featuring the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood.) We got a tip this week about the Thousand Acre Swamp Trail — a 2.9-mile, out-and-back trail in Penfield. Luckily, I did a...

www.mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Mississippi

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Mississippi

Merging nature, culture, and recreation like no other, the Museum Trail in Jackson is one of the most unique hikes in all of Mississippi. Truly one-of-a-kind, it offers access to a farmers market, three parks, and four museums, making for an unforgettable, fun-filled trek that can be enjoyed by all ages. Well, what do you […] The post Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Romesentinel.com

Historic Trenton Falls hiking trails not open

TRENTON — The Trenton Falls Scenic Trails will not be open to the public this weekend, according to a town official. The trails had been scheduled to be open on Saturday and Sunday, but the event has been canceled due to a lack of volunteers. The falls are typically made...
LIFESTYLE
Newsday

Hiking trails, ziplining, water rafting and more unique ways to see fall foliage in the Northeast this season

Leaf peeping is perhaps the quintessential spectator sport during the fall. While viewing the changing colors by car is most Long Islanders’ tried-and-true Plan A, there are tons of unique and fun ways to get front and center for nature’s annual extravaganza. Here are nine alternatives to take in this year’s autumnal splendor with each activity located in a premier regional fall foliage destination.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Why millions hike the Appalachian Trail every year

The Appalachian Trail, North America’s most famous hiking route, stretches over 2,189 mountainous miles (3,520 kilometers) from Georgia to Maine. In any given year, some 3 million people hike on it, including more than 3,000 “thru-hikers” who go the entire distance, either in one stretch or in segments over multiple years.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penfield, NY
Only In Massachusetts

Hike Along An Old Railroad On The Grand Trunk Trail In Massachusetts

There are wonderful trails throughout the Bay State and with options to hike in the mountains and by the beach, you have your choice of epic views and breathtaking scenery. The state also offers many historic hikes along trails that run along the same route as old railroads. Grand Trunk Trail in Southbridge, Massachusetts is […] The post Hike Along An Old Railroad On The Grand Trunk Trail In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Take A Hike…At These Top 5 Illinois Fall Trails

Fall + hiking = a day you'll never forget. There is just something about going for walks in the fall. Whether it's the fresh air, the fall colors, or just getting out and enjoying the weather, it really is something I highly recommended everyone get out and do this fall. Illinois has some fantastic hiking trails and these are the best of the best when it comes to fall hiking. Remember, if you are looking into any of these trails to go on their website to get the latest COVID information.
TRAVEL
Daily Star

Hiking the Finger Lakes Trail

As you probably know by now, I’m into hiking and backpacking. My good friend George and I will be hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks, dodging thunderstorms and attempting to summit five peaks in two to three days. Hikes like these are not for everyone. To reach the summit of Algonquin Mountain, New York’s second highest peak, you must hike and climb a steep, rocky trail for nearly four miles and gain close to 3,000 feet in elevation.
NORWICH, NY
Gettysburg Times

Increased hiking has led to increased problems for trails, parks alike

An interesting pandemic trend during the past 17 months has been the increase in outdoor recreation. More people are getting outside to walk, bike, run, hike, camp, or just be in the woods and on the lakes. According to a recent study by RunRepeat.com, hiking has seen a prodigious increase...
GETTYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Conservancy#Swamp#Animals#Forest#Daily Messenger#Gps
Only In Rhode Island

This Loop Trail Hike Is The Perfect Way To Explore The Gorgeous Wickaboxet Management Area

Rhode Island certainly has no shortage of natural beauty. With views of all kinds available in such a small state, it can be mind boggling to decide which spot to spend the day exploring. Luckily though, it’s pretty near impossible to make the wrong choice! We are really loving this loop trail hike right now […] The post This Loop Trail Hike Is The Perfect Way To Explore The Gorgeous Wickaboxet Management Area appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
toledo.com

Black Swamp Conservancy Opening New Story Trail

Pemberville, OH – Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting families to walk the newly-installed story trail at Pat and Clint Mauk’s Prairie. Story trails are a delightful way for families to enjoy both reading and the outdoors. They feature a children’s story whose book pages are exhibited at stations that are installed at regular intervals along a natural outdoor path. The permanent display at Pat and Clint Mauk’s Prairie, which was funded with support from the.
TOLEDO, OH
backpacker.com

Hike the Endless Sea on These 5 Top-Tier Coastal Trails

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Humanity has been fascinated by the ocean for about as long as we’ve been around. The roar of the waves, the fury of a marine squall, the strange and enormous creatures that live in the deep—whether it’s curiosity, fear, or just the magnetic pull of seaside relaxation, we can’t keep ourselves away. Indulge in one last end-of-summer oceanside getaway on these five hikes.
TRAVEL
Traverse City Record-Eagle

On the Trail: Hiking by Dollar Lake across highlands to Boardman River

A few weeks ago my outdoor column was about hiking the North Country Trail from Dollar Lake trailhead on Supply Road along the north branch of the Boardman River. This column is about a hike south from the same trailhead that passes alluring Dollar Lake on its way across highlands and valleys to the Boardman River.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Black Swamp Road

This interesting photo illustrates how much our community has grown over the years. This Virgil photo is looking east down Field Road. The home at the end was known as the Field House (not to be confused with a home of the same name along the Parkway) and was built in 1886 by Jacob Murray Field on the Black Swamp Road (known as Niagara Stone Road today). The farm had livestock, nut trees, garden vegetables and fruit. Jacob Field was part of the township government and was known to deal with local disputes on the upper floor. If you were to look at this perspective today, the home, torn down around 2001, would be the Meridien Credit Union, and to the right would be the LCBO complex and Valu-mart. To the left would be the TD Bank and, of course, there are now several homes and a church along Field Road today.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Only In Indiana

7 Of The Greatest Waterfall Hiking Trails In Indiana For Beginners

If you’re looking around for some easy hikes in Indiana to do, you’ve come to the perfect place. Indiana is a great state with literally hundreds of trails to choose from, all varying in difficulty, length, and interesting natural features. Let’s take a look at some of our all-time favorite easy hiking trails that all have something magical in common: waterfalls! Here are some of our favorite easy hikes in Indiana perfect for beginners:
INDIANA STATE
MPNnow

Victor Hiking Trails to host Boughton Park hike

Victor Hiking Trails will lead a three-hour guided hike at Boughton Park in East Bloomfield on Oct. 9. Hikers can meet in the rear parking lot of Victor Town Hall at 9 a.m. to carpool to the park. Those with a park permit can meet the group at 9:20 a.m. at the Boughton Road entrance.
VICTOR, NY
yourgv.com

PHOTOS: $15,000 raised at Cluster Springs trail ride

Each year more horseback riders make their way to Cluster Springs to raise money for the Cluster Springs Volunteer Fire Department than the year before, and on Saturday morning, 256 horseback riders headed out on the nine-mile trail ride. Between the trail ride, entertainment and dinner, the fire department’s 9th annual trail ride raised $15,000 for the fire department. “It was a very big success,” said fire chief Chris Hudson. “We enjoy the trail ride every year.” The number of riders and money raised at this year’s trail ride both increased over last year. About 207 horseback riders participated in last year’s trail ride, and the event raised approximately $10,000 for the fire department, Hudson said. This year’s trail ride participants camped out on the Cluster Springs Road site Friday night and hit the trail Saturday morning, returning to the site and enjoying a barbecue dinner and entertainment Saturday evening. The trail ride is the rural volunteer fire department’s largest fundraiser of the year, and Hudson said proceeds go toward updating and upgrading the fire department’s equipment.
CLUSTER SPRINGS, VA
MPNnow

Taking the Cobb’s Hill Reservoir loop lap. See the photos

About this feature: "Sherwood in the Forest” — features the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood. Rosie has walked the shores of Hemlock and Canadice lakes (more than once) and this week she saw where all that water goes — a least 144 million gallons of it.
ROCHESTER, NY
Only In Oklahoma

Lake Trail In Oklahoma Leads To A Bluff With Unparalleled Views

If you want a trail in Oklahoma with absolutely stunning views, look no further. The Lake Trail at Osage Hills State Park will take you right by the stunning Lookout Lake. The hike has very little elevation gain, so it’s a great option for hiking with kids or novice hikers. The views are so beautiful […] The post Lake Trail In Oklahoma Leads To A Bluff With Unparalleled Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wkok.com

Kulpmont Man Back from Over 1,000 Mile Appalachian Trail Hike

KULPMONT – A 70-year-old Kulpmont man is back from a remarkable, long and grueling journey along the Appalachian Trail – all to raise money and awareness for those who risk their lives every day to protect us. Walter Lutz is sharing the story of his over 1,000-mile hike that took...
KULPMONT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy