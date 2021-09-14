The 2021 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Stole The Damn Show
Though guests got creative with the 2021 Met Gala mask mandate, the open-air red carpet arrivals were fair game for guests to showcase the boldest in beauty. Marking the event's triumphant return, we've seen the star-studded lineup set themselves all over the spectrum. From Hailey Bieber's lived-in beach waves and natural makeup to Gigi Hadid's gloriously retro high ponytail and graphic eye combination, there were plenty of defining moments to behold in the hair & makeup department. And while some guests took extra precautions, such as Kim Kardashian who wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga covering, we haven't stopped talking about the rest of the lot.www.refinery29.com
