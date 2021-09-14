CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances slowly return this week

By Andrew Dockery
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing humidity will bring back the rain chances to our forecast with afternoon showers and storms. As you’re stepping out the door this morning, it’s another morning warmer than yesterday. Keep in mind that winds out of the south will continue to pump in plenty of moisture and increase our humidity this while temperatures remain in the mid 80s on the beaches and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

