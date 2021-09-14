CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Concludes Acquisition Of Niacet

(RTTNews) - Kerry Group plc (KYGA), Ireland-based food manufacturer, on Tuesday said it completed the acquisition of the Niagara Falls-based private firm Niacet Corp., a preservation technology provider for the food and pharma industry, for 853 million euros in cash, debt-free transaction. Niacet was bought from the affiliate of funds...

