RBA Chief Seeks To Damp Market Expectations For Early Rate Hike

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the conditions required to lift the key cash rate would not be met before 2024 and market expectations for an early rate hike is out of place. In a speech to the Anika Foundation in Sydney on Tuesday, Lowe said...

